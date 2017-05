A man inspects damage at Caraga Regional hospital after an earthquake hit Surigao city, southern Philippines February 10, 2017. Picture taken February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Roel Catoto-Mindanews

Confined patients of Miranda Family hospital stay outside after an earthquake hit Surigao city, southern Philippines February 10, 2017. Picture taken February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Roel Catoto-Mindanews

Residents rush to higher grounds after an earthquake hit Surigao city, southern Philippines February 10, 2017. Picture taken February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Roel Catoto-Mindanews

Injured victims seeks medical treatment at Caraga Regional hospital after an earthquake hit Surigao city, southern Philippines February 10, 2017. Picture taken February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Roel Catoto-Mindanews

The damaged facade of a hotel is seen after an earthquake hit Surigao city, southern Philippines February 10, 2017. Picture taken February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Roel Catoto-Mindanews

Debris from a building of Surigao State College and Technology is seen on a car after an earthquake hit Surigao city, southern Philippines February 10, 2017. Picture taken February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Roel Catoto-Mindanews

An earthquake measuring 6.7 struck near the island of Mindanao in the Philippines on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km about 13 km east of the city of Surigao, the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on its website there was no tsunami threat from the earthquake.

(Reporting by Gareth Jones)