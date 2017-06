MANILA The Philippine Volcanology Center advised residents living near the coast to move to higher ground due to the risk of tsunami following a major quake off the east coast on Friday.

The magnitude 7.6 quake was centered off the east coast, 91 miles off the town of Guiuan in Samar province at a depth of about 20 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A tsunami warning was in place for the Philippines and Indonesia.

(Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Robert Birsel)