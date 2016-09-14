BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
SINGAPORE A shallow earthquake of magnitude 6 struck 89 km (55 miles) west of the South Pacific nation of the Solomon Islands on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported.
There was no immediate tsunami warning, or reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).
ZURICH Swiss voters backed the government's plan to provide billions of dollars in subsidies for renewable energy, ban new nuclear plants and help bail out struggling utilities in a binding referendum on Sunday.