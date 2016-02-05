Hopes rise for safe birth by Japan's probably pregnant panda
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.
TAIPEI A building has half collapsed in Tainan, a southern city in Taiwan, following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the island in the early hours of Saturday.
Tainan city's fire department is on its way to the building and the city government has formed an emergency response team, Liu Shih-chung, an official with the Tainan City Government, told Reuters.
No other details were immediately available. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck southern Taiwan early on Saturday near the city of Tainan, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.7, was centered southeast of Tainan, a city of nearly 2 million people.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Dominic Evans)
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.
BONN, Germany Fiji, due to lead global talks on climate change, said on Thursday that rising sea levels threaten New York and Miami and urged U.S. President Donald Trump to "stay in the canoe" alongside other nations in the fight against global warming.