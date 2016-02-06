TAIPEI At least two people are dead after a 17-story building collapsed in the southern city of Tainan, city mayor William Lai said, the first deaths to be reported after a 6.4-magnitude quake shook the island early on Saturday.

Lai, who was speaking at the disaster site on live TV, said that the building complex housed 221 residents and that 31 people had been sent to the hospital.

