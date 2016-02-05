Hopes rise for safe birth by Japan's probably pregnant panda
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.
TAIPEI There was no sign of life in two people taken to a Taiwan hospital from a 17-story collapsed building on Saturday after a strong earthquake rocked the region, Taiwan television ETtoday reported.
Another television station reported that there was no sign of life from an infant girl found at the collapsed building in the city of Tainan.
Taiwan media often use the term "out-of-hospital cardiac arrest", or no sign of life, to refer to fatalities before they are officially pronounced dead.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Robert Birsel)
BONN, Germany Fiji, due to lead global talks on climate change, said on Thursday that rising sea levels threaten New York and Miami and urged U.S. President Donald Trump to "stay in the canoe" alongside other nations in the fight against global warming.