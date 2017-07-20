FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 11:31 PM / 13 hours ago

Turkey quake to cause small tsunami: EMSC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 6.7-magnitude earthquake off the southwestern coast of Turkey could cause a small tsunami in the area, European quake agency EMSC said, although Turkish officials said large waves were more likely than a tsunami.

"A small tsunami is confirmed. AVOID BEACHES IN THE AREA, but you are safe on higher grounds," EMSC said on Twitter.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which monitors tsunamis around the world, did not issue any alert.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington, editing by G Crosse

