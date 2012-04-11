Walking their dogs keeps elderly active
(Reuters Health) - Senior citizens who live with dogs appear to meet internationally recognized exercise goals just by walking them, a new study suggests.
Quest Diagnostics Inc has named Stephen Rusckowski to succeed Surya Mohapatra as president and chief executive officer at the maker of medical testing equipment, effective May 1.
Rusckowski, 54, is currently CEO of Philips Healthcare, the largest unit of Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV.
He will also become a member of Quest's board of directors, the company said on Wednesday.
Quest also announced that Daniel Stanzione, currently its lead independent director, will become non-executive chairman of the board, also on May 1.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
(Reuters Health) - Senior citizens who live with dogs appear to meet internationally recognized exercise goals just by walking them, a new study suggests.
NEW YORK Four Tanzanian children with albinism who lost limbs, fingers, and teeth in superstition-driven attacks made their way home this week after receiving prosthetics - and a dose of confidence - in the United States.