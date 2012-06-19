Quest Software QSFT.O agreed to stick with a deal to sell itself to Insight Venture Partners, after the private investment firm and new partner Vector Capital raised their bid to $2.17 billion, above a competing offer made last week.

The Insight-Vector cash offer of $25.75 a share tops a $25.50 bid made by a "strategic bidder" that Reuters later identified as Dell Inc DELL.O.

Under a revised merger agreement, Insight, which first announced a deal with Quest in March, took on private equity partner Vector and will see a four-fold increase in its termination fee to $25 million, should Quest break the deal for a superior offer.

Shares of Quest, which hit a year-high of $26.85 on Monday on expectations of a bidding war for the enterprise management software provider, were down 2 percent at $26.03 in aftermarket trade on Tuesday.

Dell could not immediately be reached for comment.

The deal will be financed through a combination of $187 million each in equity commitment from Insight and Vector, a rollover of at least 84 percent of CEO Vinny Smith's existing shares and about $1.2 billion in debt financing commitments from J.P. Morgan Chase, RBC Capital Markets and Barclays Capital.

Smith owns about 34 percent of Quest's shares.

