Shares of Quest Software Inc QSFT.O fell 9 percent on Wednesday, after the enterprise systems management software maker posted quarterly profit that missed analysts' expectation.

The Aliso Viejo, California-based company's shares, which touched a low of $19.80, were trading down at $19.97 on the Nasdaq.

The company, which makes software that monitors large amounts of data flowing through corporate networks and the Internet, also said Doug Garn, its chief executive of three years, is stepping down due to poor health.

"Quest Software reported 4Q results on the softer side due to fewer large deals and a more difficult time in the domestic commercial and public sector areas," analysts at Jefferies & Co said.

The brokerage raised its price target on the stock to $23 from $19, but maintained its "hold" rating.

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)