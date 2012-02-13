Rackspace Hosting Inc RAX.N posted a fourth-quarter profit that trumped Wall Street expectations, as more businesses moved their applications to the Web hosting company's "cloud" of servers.

Founded in 1998, Rackspace crossed the $1 billion revenue mark in 2011 and said it expects 2012 revenue growth similar to last year's.

"We are on pace to achieve another billion in a fraction of the time that it took our company to grow to its first billion," Chief Executive Lanham Napier said in a conference call with analysts.

The cloud, which is a term that refers to the shift to providing software, computing power and data storage on the Internet, has proved to be a cost-effective solution in an environment where demand is low.

With the Euro debt crisis lingering and the U.S. economy still in an uncertain recovery, many companies are moving their services to the "cloud," instead of using costlier in-house resources.

The demand led Rackspace to post a 7 percent sequential growth in customer numbers to 172,510 for the fourth quarter.

"The opportunity ahead of us is massive, and we have only just begun to tap into the market," said Napier, who has led the company for more than a decade.

The company, whose net income has been growing by double-digits since 2009, earned $25 million, or 18 cents per share in the quarter, an 85 percent rise from the $13.5 million, or 10 cents a share, it earned last year.

The company, which competes with Equinix Inc (EQIX.O) and Internap Network Services Corp (INAP.O), said revenue rose 32 percent to $283.3 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 15 cents a share, on revenue of $281 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rackspace shares went public in 2008 at $12.50 and since 2009 they have always traded above that level.

San Antonio, Texas-based Rackspace's shares, which have risen more than 16 percent since the company's third quarter results in November, were up 6 percent at $52.07 in after-market trade on Monday. They had closed at $49.23 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)