NEW YORK (IFR) - Private equity firm Apollo sold a US$1.2bn bond this week to finance its LBO of cloud computing company Rackspace, getting plenty of interest even as critics blasted the "outrageous" deal.

Living up to its aggressive reputation, Apollo extracted generous concessions from the buyside in pricing a deal seen as having extremely weak protections for investors.

Some of the most heavily criticized provisions govern Apollo's ability to pay itself dividends, make risky investments and incur in additional debt.

Covenant Review's head of high-yield research Anthony Canale highlighted one provision that could even deprive bondholders of the right to a call premium in the event of a covenant breach.

"Language like this is really egregious," he told IFR. "This is among the worst covenant packages that Apollo has ever issued."

Covenant Review called that provision "outrageous" and "unprecedented", while rating agency Moody's assigned the whole covenant package a grade of "weakest".

SWEET & SOUR

Yet none of that was enough to stop yield-starved investors from piling more than US$4bn of orders into the deal, an eight-year non-call three that priced Tuesday at a yield of 8.625% and traded up a point and a half in the secondary market.

That was tight to the low 9% initially targeted and was the smallest coupon Apollo has paid on an unsecured LBO bond so far this year.

The ease with which it pushed the deal though did not go unnoticed in the market, where some saw it as a sign of weakening discipline on the buyside.

"This deal with loose covenants and Apollo as the private equity [sponsor] should be concerning to people," said one portfolio manager who did not participate in the trade.

Apollo has sour relations with a broad swathe of the buyside over its brash treatment of creditors in high-profile disputes such as the financial collapse of casino gaming giant Caesars.

But sources close to the deal said that over 250 investors participated in the financing for Rackspace, which also included US$2bn of term loans. Deutsche Bank was the lead underwriter on the bond offering, while Citigroup led the loan.

Negative yields in Europe and Asia have helped US junk bond funds attract nearly US$11bn of net inflows so far this year, according to Lipper data.

And US junk bonds have returned 16.5% year-to-date, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch's US high-yield index.

"The market continues to run," said John McClain, a portfolio manager at Diamond Hill Capital Management.

"Investors have had cash on the sidelines for a while, and some of this is being injected into the new-issue market."

POSITION OF STRENGTH

Meanwhile a 28% slump in new issuance has helped push spreads on existing bonds tighter - leaving Apollo playing from a position of strength.

"When people play Apollo [deals] they recognize that they are going to get an aggressive [covenant] package," said one leveraged finance banker not involved in the trade.

"This is 80% a function of the strength of the market," he said, arguing that the deal would have struggled to get done a year ago when risk appetite was much lower.

"It is about having cash and needing a place to put it."

Jon Duensing, deputy chief investment officer at Amundi Smith Breeden, said that, while the Rackspace deal appeared to be proof of "significant" investment demand in the leveraged finance market, investors may be underestimating risks.

"We are cautious with respect to market positioning at this point, but recognize that supportive market technicals can paper over other risks for an extended period of time."

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Matthew Davies)