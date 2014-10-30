The exterior of a RadioShack store is seen in the Queens borough of New York March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A major RadioShack Corp RSH.N lender is attempting to buy a bigger part of the electronic retailer's debt in exchange for backing the company's store-closing plan, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Salus Capital Partners LLC is seeking to buy as much as $465 million of the $585 million of loans arranged for affiliates of RadioShack's largest shareholder, Standard General LP, according to the report.

The company's efforts to cut costs have been hampered by creditors and vendors disagreeing to its restructuring plans.

As a result, RadioShack was forced to scale back its plans to close 1,100 underperforming stores this year to just 200.

To convince RadioShack and Standard General to sign off on its purchase of the new debt, Salus would need to agree to store closings, Bloomberg reported.

Under the proposal, Salus would combine two pieces of debt it wants to buy, a $325 million first-lien loan and a $140 million revolving credit line, according to Bloomberg.

RadioShack earlier this month said a group of investors led by Standard General had replaced GE Capital as lead lender of its asset-based credit facility, in a move that would allow the struggling electronics retailer to tap more funds ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.

RadioShack and Salus Capital were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang)