SOFIA Raiffeisen Bank International will submit plans around the middle of this year to list part of its Polish business in Warsaw, and hopes to sell the whole business by the start of 2016, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, which could post a second straight loss this year, wants to sell its Polish and Slovenian businesses as part of a restructuring drive.

But it had clashed with Poland's financial watchdog KNF, which insisted Raiffeisen first float part of its Polish unit on the stock market before the sale could go ahead.

CEO Karl Sevelda said the initial public offering (IPO) would consist of at least a 15 percent stake, adding the IPO and talks over selling the unit could proceed at the same time.

"We will prepare the prospectus, we will prepare everything for the IPO and at the same time negotiate with the new shareholder, majority shareholder probably, and then do it in a parallel transaction," he said on a visit to Bulgaria.

"I cannot fix a date right now but I think the preparatory works for the IPO are on track, it is happening right now so I could imagine that we will surrender the prospectus to the regulator, to the KNF in any case around mid year and then we will see."

Sevelda said Raiffeisen and the regulator were discussing how exactly the IPO would proceed.

"I think the regulator wants to do it by Raiffeisen, but certainly what we think (is) the investor should know already who the partner is going to be," he said.

"This is our clear opinion. And we will discuss how much we are going to list on the stock exchange but it has to be at least 15 percent. This is what we agreed with the regulator."

Sevelda also said talks for the sale of the bank's Slovenia business would be finalised within weeks, and that two parties were showing a major interest in buying it.

DOWNTURN IN RUSSIA

Vienna-based Raiffeisen was a pioneer in central and eastern Europe as communism tumbled in the region, but hits from Ukraine and Hungary pushed it to a first loss on record last year.

It plans to cut its risk weighted assets in Russia by a fifth by the end of 2017.

"We expect a sharp increase of risk costs for the second half of the year, so there will be I think deterioration which we are going to feel in the second half of the year," Sevelda said about the bank's operations in Russia.

"Development in Russia of course is also dependent on the exchange rate. It has a direct impact on us of course, on the results and also on the equity," he said.

