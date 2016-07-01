Logo of ING Bank Slaski is seen on their building in Warsaw, Poland July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

WARSAW ING Bank Slaski INGP.WA is interested in buying Raiffeisen Bank International's (RBIV.VI) Polish business, joining Polish state-run banks PKO BP PKO.WA and Alior Bank ALRR.WA, two sources familiar with the matter said. "Not only PKO and Alior are to submit non-binding offers for Raiffeisen Polbank. Another interested party is ING," one senior banking sector source said.

Raiffeisen Bank International has said it aims to sell its Polish unit Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA, country's tenth lender by assets, to a bank listed in Poland.

RBI intends to sell Polbank as part of a restructuring plan aimed at shrinking its balance sheet and bolstering its core capital ratio. Also, a newly-imposed Polish bank tax and low interest rates have made business more difficult for smaller banks in the country.

ING Bank Slaski and ING in Amsterdam both declined to comment. Raiffeisen Polbank was unavailable for comment, while Raiffeisen in Vienna declined to comment.

"Now in Poland, where the bank tax was introduced, and interest rates are at their lowest level in a history, only the biggest banks will be profitable," one source said. "You need a scale effect, otherwise your costs are too high in comparison with your income. This is why ING is interested," a source said. A senior banking source said the Austrian bank was interested in a price of 1.0 billion euros ($1.11 billion) for Raiffeisen Polbank without its Swiss franc-denominated mortgages portfolio. The first source pointed to a price of around 0.8 billion euros.

Raiffeisen Polbank has one of the largest Swiss-franc mortgage portfolios in relation to its size among Polish banks.

The mortgages became a nightmare for banks in Poland and their customers when a surge in the Swiss franc increased the cost of mortgage payments.

Polish politicians have been struggling to find a way to resolve the problem without putting too much strain on the banks.

Poland's banking sector is 60 percent owned by foreign lenders such as Santander (SAN.MC), Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), BCP (BCP.LS), BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), and Raiffeisen. But the country's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party wants the banks to return gradually to Polish ownership.

