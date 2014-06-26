Indian gold jewellers stock up with eye on festive demand
BENGALURU/MUMBAI Gold prices in India were at a premium this week as jewellers raised purchases ahead of a key festival, while higher prices kept bullion demand in check elsewhere in Asia.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has approved Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd's generic version of Novartis AG's blood pressure drug Diovan.
Novartis lost its patent rights to Diovan in the United States at the end of 2012 but has avoided generic competition because of multiple quality control problems at Ranbaxy that prevented the company from exercising its right to become the first generic version of the drug on the market.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s monetary policy committee cited upside risks to inflation arising from price pressure excluding food and fuel as the main reason for keeping its policy rate unchanged, according to minutes of its April meeting released on Thursday.