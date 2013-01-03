EU approves Biogen's Spinraza for lead genetic cause of infant death
Biogen Inc on Thursday said its drug, Spinraza, had secured European Union approval to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a leading genetic cause of death in infants.
Rare diseases are a growing focus for drug companies, with prices for some treatments for ultra-rare conditions running into hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
The following are among the top-selling treatments for extremely rare disorders:
Soliris, Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Treatment for a progressive disease that destroys red blood cells and a second condition that damages the kidney and other vital organs.
Forecast 2012 sales: $1.1 billion.
Cerezyme, Sanofi
- Drug to help break down fatty clumps that build up in cells in patients with Gaucher disease, damaging the liver, spleen and bones.
Forecast 2012 sales: $830 million
Myozyme, Sanofi
- Treats Pompe disease, an inherited neuromuscular disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness.
Forecast 2012 sales: $580 million
Elaprase, Shire
- Treatment for Hunter syndrome, a genetic disease that primarily affects males, causing serious physical and mental problems.
Forecast 2012 sales: $495 million
Fabrazyme, Sanofi
- Fabry disease treatment designed to counter damaging symptoms including kidney failure, heart problems and stroke.
Forecast 2012 sales: $352 million
Cinryze, ViroPharma
- Prevents dangerous swelling and painful attacks in people with hereditary angioedema.
Forecast 2012 sales: $330 million
Vpriv, Shire
- Treatment for Gaucher disease.
Forecast 2012 sales: $310 million
Kalydeco, Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- For treating a rare form of the lung disease cystic fibrosis in patients with a particular genetic mutation.
Forecast 2012 sales: $260 million
Naglazyme, Biomarin Pharmaceutical
- Treatment for Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome, which causes short stature, stiff joints and breathing problems.
Forecast 2012 sales: $233 million
Source: sales figures based on analyst forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Stamp)
Biogen Inc on Thursday said its drug, Spinraza, had secured European Union approval to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a leading genetic cause of death in infants.
(Reuters Health) - Parents who stick to a set bedtime schedule and enforce rules for nighttime routines may be more likely to have children who get enough sleep during the week than people who are more relaxed about putting kids to bed, a recent Canadian study suggests.