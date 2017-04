A DirecTV satellite dish is seen on a home in the mountains outside Golden, Colorado May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK Raycom Media will restore 43 local broadcast stations to DIRECTV customers' homes immediately after entering into a new agreement, DIRECTV said on Sunday.

The resolution ensures that DIRECTV's customers will be able to see the opening games of the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and other NFL teams, which begin at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)