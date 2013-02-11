SYDNEY The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday said it had sold its 50 percent stake in scandal-tainted banknote firm Securency to its partner in the operation for an initial payment of A$65 million ($66.7 million).

The sale, to UK-based Innovia Films, follows a bribery scandal dating back a decade, which is still before the courts in Australia.

The RBA said it might receive additional payments if Securency exceeds certain earnings benchmarks.

Eight former executives of Securency and RBA subsidiary, Note Printing Australia, have been charged with foreign bribery offences. The charges include paying alleged bribes to foreign agents and officials to secure bank-note contracts overseas.

The RBA also released the findings of an independent review into its handling of Securency which concluded the central bank had acted appropriately.

"Clearly, with the benefit of hindsight, there could have been more oversight applied to the activities of the companies, which may have detected earlier the alleged illegal payments. But that does not mean that the Bank's oversight at the time was inappropriate," said the report from governance firm Cameron Ralph.

Note Printing Australia, which is the printer of Australia's banknotes, will remain a wholly owned subsidiary of the RBA.

As part of the sale of Securency, NPA will enter into a long-term supply contract with Securency for the provision of polymer substrate for Australia's next generation of banknotes.

