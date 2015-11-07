Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC's (APO.N) deal with entrepreneur Nicholas Schorsch to take control of a real-estate investment business with roughly $19 billion of assets has fallen apart, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal may have come under complications because of investigations into Schorsch's empire and financial struggles at the brokerage firm, the WSJ reported.

Brokerage firm RCS Capital Corp RCAP.N, which was founded by Schorsch, had struck a deal with Apollo Global in August to raise $25 million.

Apollo could still go for a separate deal to buy part of a related brokerage firm, under different terms, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1NhS0Qg)

Schorsch's business empire began to face problems in 2014 after his company American Realty Capital Properties, now known as Vereit Inc (VER.N), reported a $23 million accounting error.

Apollo Global Management declined to comment. RCS Capital was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Schorsch could not be immediately reached for comment.

RCS sells investment products and advice to individual investors through its Cetera Financial Group brokerage unit.

