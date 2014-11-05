NEW YORK Shares of RCS Capital Corp on Wednesday retraced some losses from the previous day's 20 percent slide after the company reassured investors that client companies that have suspended sales of some of its real estate investment products "are likely to reinstate the selling agreements."

On Tuesday, RCS shares plunged 20 percent when LPL Financial Holdings, which supplies investment products to almost 14,000 brokers, joined Securities America and some other brokerage firms in suspending sales of nontraded REITs and other products sponsored by RCS and American Realty Capital Properties.

On Wednesday, shares of RCS, which sponsors real estate investment trust products and owns a network of independent brokerages, rose 6.1 percent to close at $11.58. They jumped as much as 11 percent after RCS asserted that its management and accounting processes are independent of American Realty Capital Properties, and also reassured investors about the selling agreements.

RCS and American Realty Capital were both founded by real estate investment trust entrepreneur Nicholas Schorsch, who is executive chairman of RCS Capital and chairman of ARCP.

The brokers in the selling networks bolted after American Realty Capital Properties last week disclosed that it fired two senior executives because of accounting irregularities that will require it to restate earnings.

Even Cetera Financial Group, RCS Capital's own group of eight independent brokerage firms, has suspended sales of all products sponsored by ARCP and Cole Capital, an ARCP affiliate, a person familiar with the companies said Wednesday. Investment News, a trade publication for investment advisers, reported Wednesday that Cetera had suspended sales of products affiliated with Cole.

A spokeswoman at LPL Financial said the company has not reinstated sales to date, and had no other comment.

Schorsch did not respond to requests for comment.

Spokespeople at RCS Capital declined to comment on whether any senior executives still hold positions at American Realty Capital. The websites of both companies said Peter Budko, chief investment officer and a board member of RCS Capital, also is CIO of American Realty Capital.

The nontraded REITS on which Schorsch has built his fortune are illiquid and sold primarily to clients of independent brokerage firms who realize profits when underlying REIT properties are sold.

In addition to its eight brokerage firms, RCS has deals pending to buy Girard Securities in San Diego and VSR Financial Services in Overland Park, Kansas. Together with those small firms, Cetera will service more than 9,000 independent brokers, second only to LPL as the biggest independent brokerage firm.

J. Michael Stanfield, chief executive of VSR Financial, told Reuters on Tuesday that the plunge in RCAP's stock has not dissuaded him from selling his company for the same 50/50 combination of RCS Capital stock and cash that was announced in August.

The deal is waiting for approval from the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Stanfield said.

Executives at Girard did not return calls for comment.

(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by W Simon and David Gregorio)