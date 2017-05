A general view of Arnoldo Mondadori's headquarters in Segrate, outside Milan in this April 21, 2011 file photograph. REUTERS/Paolo Bona/Files

MILAN Italian publisher Mondadori (MOED.MI) said on Monday it had submitted a binding offer to rival RCS MediaGroup (RCSM.MI) to buy its entire stake in RCS Libri as well as all additional assets and activities included in the company's books division.

The offer was submitted within the terms of exclusive talks that began on March 6, it added.

No other details of the offer were disclosed.

