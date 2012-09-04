NEW YORK, Sept 4 (IFR) - At least seven investment-bank
lenders are getting set to roll out the first round of
balance-sheet term financing to a handful of private equity and
real estate firms looking to buy foreclosed US single-family
homes and convert them to rentals.
The banks, including Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Citigroup and
Wells Fargo, will hold the loans on-balance sheet and by
year-end are likely to refinance them with unrated
securitizations backed by the rental cashflows, sources say.
Once completed, the unrated transactions will be presented
to the rating agencies early next year as concrete proposals.
Agency analysts will be able to vet them to determine proper
credit enhancement for eventual rated asset-backed securities
(ABS) transactions, which industry experts predict will appear
in about six to 12 months.
The initial warehouse lending facilities, which may be
static or revolving (the latter allowing operators to add new
collateral), will have two-year to six-year terms, and in many
cases allow the sponsors to keep buying homes and season their
portfolios.
Other sponsors that might not like the bank financing terms
may access the capital markets directly with unrated issues as a
first step.
"We can do an unrated deal pretty quickly," said Gary
Beasley, managing director of California-based Waypoint Homes,
which has already bought more than 2,100 distressed homes that
it intends to renovate and rent out.
"What's unclear is what those terms would look like. We're
actually seeing better terms from balance-sheet lenders."
Others may favor the financing route.
"Bank financing will likely precede securitization," said
Justin Chang, head of Colony American Homes, a subsidiary of
Colony Capital, which has already snapped up 3,000 homes and
deployed US$350m of equity to enter the REO-to-rental market.
"Banks are saying they can lend with less risk - not
mortgage-by-mortgage - and can offer term financing at a
corporate level, giving security against a pool of homes. Bank
financing will also mean better risk diversification and can get
done at modest advance rates and debt levels."
This development is imminent and "marks the entrance of
leverage into the market", Chang told IFR.
In the planned ABS deals, real estate and private equity
investors would buy up blocks of foreclosed properties and rent
them out to borrowers who have been displaced due to their
unpaid mortgages. The rental payment streams - and possibly the
proceeds from an eventual sale of the properties - would provide
payments to bond investors.
One ABS head at a broker-dealer developing an unrated
transaction said that issuers were currently assessing the
merits of unrated versus rated foreclosure-rental bond deals.
"An unrated deal will be more costly to do, but advance
rates will be higher," he said, meaning that the sponsor would
not need to provide as much equity.
"A rated deal would be a lower cost, but advance rates would
likely be lower. Issuer/operators have to weigh the coupon
they're charged versus the advance rate, and determine which is
more important."
One major difference between bank financing and ABS is that
the first securitizations are likely to contain only short-term
leased properties, while bank warehouse lines will probably
contain both "stabilized and unstabilized properties", meaning
unleased properties, said one senior RMBS banker.
"If you can do a facility with a bank that allows you to buy
homes and borrow against them when you buy, and renovate them in
advance of leasing, you can more easily season a portfolio,"
said one REO-to-rental sponsor.
"Investors in securitizations, however, would like it if the
properties were all leased. There's a perceived risk: what if
these homes don't lease?"
Securitizations will also contain release mechanisms
enabling the sponsor to sell homes to boost returns. If a
property is sold, part of the proceeds will be applied to reduce
the securitization debt, or potentially shared between the
equity and debt investors.
"There will likely be a release price structure in the
transactions as these pools grow," said Colony's Chang.
