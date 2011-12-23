Green Valley Food Corp. is recalling 650 cases of alfalfa sprouts distributed in Texas because of possible salmonella contamination, the company said.

"Let's Grow Healthy Together!" Alfalfa Sprouts in 5 ounce containers with the date January 1, 2012 on the label are being voluntarily recalled, the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

The product, packaged in small plastic containers, was distributed to retail chains and food distribution centers in Texas, Green Valley said.

Other alfalfa products or blends are not affected.

There have been no confirmed illnesses related to the recalled product at this point, the company said.

Earlier this month a random customer sample tested positive for salmonella, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

(Reporting by Lauren Keiper; Editing by Jerry Norton)