WASHINGTON Rhee Bros Inc is recalling eight-ounce packages of Assi brand Korean rice cakes because they contain undeclared egg, the Hanover, Maryland, company said on Wednesday.

The rice cakes were distributed nationwide in Asian food retail stores. The product is wrapped with plastic wrap on a tray, Rhee Bros said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration website.

People who have allergies to eggs run the risk of allergic reaction if they consume these products.

No illnesses have been reported because of the egg, the statement said.

The recall was launched after New York state food inspectors discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg.

(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Greg McCune)