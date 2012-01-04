MILWAUKEE A fourth cheesemaker said on Wednesday it was pulling some products from store shelves as a result of listeria contamination at a Wisconsin processing plant.

Bekkum Family Farms LLC of Westby, Wisconsin said it was recalling some 8-ounce packages of its Nordic Creamery Grumpy Goat Shreds. The cheese, with an expiration date of March 12, 2012, was sold in Wisconsin, Minnesota and California beginning November 11, according to a statement from the company.

"Public safety is our main concern in a situation like this," said Al Bekkum, the company's spokesman.

"Even though our product has not tested positive for the bacteria, we are conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution."

The voluntary recall, the fourth this week, was prompted by the detection of listeria bacteria on a shredding line at the Alpine Slicing and Cheese Conversion plant, where several cheesemakers have their products processed and packaged.

Brennan's Cellars, World Cheese Company and the Miller's Cheese Corp. have also recalled shredded cheese products in recent days as a result of the plant's listeria issues.

No illnesses have been reported, according to Wisconsin's Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Listeria can cause high fever, severe headaches, neck stiffness and nausea. It is especially dangerous to pregnant women, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by James B. Kelleher and Greg McCune)