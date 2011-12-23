Sirocco Enterprises, Inc is recalling bottles of Bloody Mary cocktail mix because it contains soy and wheat not listed on the label that could cause serious allergic reactions, the company said on Friday.

The Jefferson, Louisiana-based company is recalling its 33.8 fluid ounce bottles of Pat O'Brien's Bloody Mary Cocktail Mix that were distributed at retail stores nationwide and over the Internet.

The mix had been distributed in packaging that did not list the presence of soy and wheat in the product.

People with allergies to soy and wheat could be at risk for serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the mix, Sirocco said.

No illnesses associated with this issue have been reported to date, the company said.

Sirocco halted production and distribution of the mix until the problem is resolved.

