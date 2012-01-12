A container of recalled Rip Roarin' Crab Soup is seen in an undated handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Food and Drug Administration/Handout

WASHINGTON Blount Fine Foods is recalling some of its Rip Roarin' Crab Soup sold in 16-ounce cups because it contains undeclared milk, wheat and crab, the company said.

The back label of the crab soup incorrectly identifies the product as Manhattan Clam Chowder, the company said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration website. The ingredient statement also fails to declare the milk, wheat or crab, which can cause serious or life-threatening reactions to people with allergies.

The recalled soup has product code 71116 and lot number 1202117D, the company said. Its use-by or freeze-by date is February 10, 2012.

The product was distributed to some Whole Foods retail stores on the east coast. No illnesses have been reported, the Fall River, Massachusetts company said.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Paul Thomasch)