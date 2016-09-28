Dow merger with DuPont gets conditional approval in Brazil
BRASILIA Brazil approved the planned merger of Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday, conditioned on a global divestment plan including its Brazilian corn seed business.
HONG KONG Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is investing $70 million in Red Planet Hotels, a pan-Asian budget hotel chain, which will help the company fund its planned expansion to 10 hotels in the next 24 months.
Since 2011, Red Planet Hotels has raised $240 million of capital, the company said in a statement, adding that it plans to its raise one final round of capital before going public.
Founded in 2010, Red Planet Hotels owns and operates 26 properties in Japan, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia.
An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus sold a 25 percent stake in Indian non-bank lender Capital First Ltd for 17.67 billion rupees ($275.4 million) in stock market transactions on Wednesday.