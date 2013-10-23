TOKYO Nansei Sekiyu KK, a Japanese refiner wholly owned by Brazil's Petrobras, has suspended marine operations at its 100,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Okinawa, southwest of Japan, due to an approaching typhoon.

All operations at the company's No. 1, 2 and 3 marine berths have been suspended since Monday, but oil refining operations and truck terminal operations are continuing as normal, a company spokesman said.

Very strong typhoon Francisco, centered southeast of Okinawa, could near the island on Thursday, according to Japan's weather agency. The storm, packing wind gusts of up to 216 kph(135 mph), was moving at 15 kph.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Supriya Kurane)