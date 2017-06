HOUSTON Motiva Enterprises may add new locations as part of an $18-billion plan for expansion in the Americas by parent Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] that was announced on Thursday, Motiva said in an emailed statement.

"These opportunities include locations where we currently operate as well as new ones," the company said in an emailed statement. "For reasons of commercial sensitivity, we are unable to elaborate further."

