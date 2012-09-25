BRUSSELS European refiners will have to restructure radically to attract new capital to provide the investment that the industry needs, a PWC director with first-hand experience of the Petroplus insolvency told a refining conference in Brussels on Monday.

Robert Turner, who led the PWC commercial-industry team for the Petroplus administration in the UK, told delegates at the Platts European Markets Conference they should not make the mistake of thinking that the circumstances which led to Petroplus's downfall were unique to the pan-European refiner.

"The European refining sector will have to restructure massively, but new capital may not be willing to come in," he said. "This period of restructuring will be radical and extremely painful for the sector...It will be exceptionally tough for a lot of you to come out the other side."

Drawing an analogy with the UK coal industry, he said the level of challenge could be "very great indeed".

Petroplus was forced into insolvency at the start of 2012 when financiers pulled the plug on its credit lines. Although some of its refineries have attracted new buyers, Coryton, the UK refinery, has closed for good.

Turner said the administrators had received a better offer from parties looking to turn Coryton into a storage terminal than from those wanting to run it as a going concern.

"There were a lot of people willing to pay nothing for the asset and take a punt...but no one was willing to put their money down," he said. "I find that very worrying."

Turner said that the industry needed to improve the risk perception that outsiders had of it or increase its return on capital, but was in a catch-22 situation. "Because of its failure to restructure, the refining industry can't demonstrate a sustained long-term return on capital," he said.

HOBBLED

The European refining system is hobbled by its ageing infrastructure and needs large amounts of investment for upgrades so it can produce more of the high value diesel that Europe requires.

Alan Gelder, head of oils research at Wood Mackenzie, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the conference, said there had been a lack of investment over the last decade as the industry had not been sufficiently profitable to attract it.

"Instead you have seen a focus on trying to maximize the capabilities of the existing assets - but it becomes increasingly difficult to do that."

Representatives from BP, Total, OMV and Saras speaking at the conference highlighted their efforts in petrochemical integration, energy efficiency, the improvement of overall product yields, and more sophisticated trading strategies.

But Gelder said that whilst such initiatives would help keep many of the key sites operational, significant capacity would still need to come out of the Atlantic basin.

U.S. refineries are gaining a huge competitive advantage over their European counterparts due to plentiful quantities of cheap shale oil and natural gas, with utilization rates now at some 93 percent, according to Simon Thorne, editorial director at Platts.

"Those refineries will run very hard, so there needs to be accommodation elsewhere," said Gelder. "If the U.S. East Coast refineries can get access to tight oil via rail in the next few years, their utilization rates will increase, and then where would European gasoline go?"

Turner said that the European refining industry needed to revise its view of what is actually competitive and recognize where the value is being created.

He recommended refiners look at arrangements whereby traders take the crude oil intake risk onto their books, as Essar's Stanlow refinery has agreed with Barclays.

"If you don't have to hold that working capital of crude oil or take that credit risk you're in a very different business," he told assembled delegates. "There is interest and appetite to do this. It will revolutionize the way you manage your financial position."

(Editing by David Cowell)

(This tory was corrected to chnage the dateline to Brussels, not London)