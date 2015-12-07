NEW YORK The incoming chief executive of HollyFrontier (HFC.N) dismissed speculation that management changes announced Monday were related to reports that the company is a target for acquisition.

George Damiris, the current chief operating officer who was announced as the new CEO on Monday, said the succession plan was driven by the outgoing chief executive's need to spend more time with his family and not by market speculation.

He said the company saw itself as "buyers, not sellers."

Reuters reported earlier this year that rival Tesoro (TSO.N) was interested in acquiring HollyFrontier.

The departing chief executive, Michael Jennings, will assume the role of executive chairman of the company's board on Jan. 1. He said he needed a job that required less travel to deal with an unspecified family matter.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Bernadette Baum)