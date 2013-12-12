The Exxon corporate logo is pictured at a gas station in Arlington, Virginia January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday that an earlier reported spill event at its 344,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Beaumont, Texas has ended after a small pinhole leak was repaired.

The refinery had reported a spill of benzene due to a pipeline leak, according to a notice filed with regulators.

Laboratory analysis found the leak did not contain benzene, company spokeswoman Kathleen Jackson said in an email.

"The refinery anticipates no impact to production," the email added.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta and Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Reese)