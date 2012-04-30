HOUSTON Lyondell Basell Industries' (LYB.N) 280,390 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery is expected to run at near full capacity in the second quarter of 2012, company Chief Executive James Gallogly said on Monday.

The refinery ran at 92.4 percent of capacity in the first quarter of 2012, the company said on Monday during a conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss first quarter results.

