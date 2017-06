Phillips 66 reported a benzene release from a thermal oxidizer at its 247,000-barrel-per-day Sweeny, Texas refinery, according to a filing with national pollution regulators.

The incident took place at 18:46(local time) on Tuesday, the filing with the U.S. National Response Center said.

