HOUSTON A small fire was quickly extinguished Tuesday night at a Hexion Inc [MOMEPM.UL] resin processing plant within Royal Dutch Shell Plc's refining and petrochemical complex in Deer Park, Texas, a Hexion spokesman said.

There were no injuries, he added.

A Shell spokesman said operations at the 316,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park refinery and the adjoining chemical plant were not affected by the fire.

"Shell emergency response personnel assisted this evening with a fire at the Hexion chemical facility in Deer Park, Texas," said Shell spokesman Ray Fisher. The fire was quickly extinguished with no reported impact to people or the community. Hexion is a third party facility not owned or operated by Shell.

Sources familiar with Deer Park operations said the Hexion plant takes resins from Shell's chemical plant and processes them into products for other customers.

The Hexion plant is not involved in operations at the refinery, which is a joint venture between Shell and Mexico's national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) [PEMX.UL].

Shell is the managing partner of the refinery, according to the sources.

