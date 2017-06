A Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in Ankara March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) confirmed a release from an unnamed unit at its 156,400 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Martinez, California.

"A Contra Costa Sheriff's deputy responded to the refinery to monitor the situation. The situation was declared all clear at 1:15 a.m.," a company spokeswoman said in an email.

The company had reported the release on Saturday in a notice with state pollution regulators.

(Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)