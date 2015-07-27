The Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery owned by The Carlyle Group is seen at sunset in Philadelphia March 26, 2014. Picture taken March 26, 2014. REUTERS/David M. Parrott

NEW YORK Philadelphia Energy Solutions PESC.N and its investors expect to sell stock valued at $227 million to $272 million in the refining company's upcoming initial public offering, according to a federal filing on Monday.

The IPO will include 15.1 million shares of Class A common stock, of which almost 11.8 million shares are to be sold by the company and the rest sold by affiliates of the Carlyle Group LP (CG.O), the private equity firm that led the purchase of the refinery in 2012.

The company expects to fetch between $15 and $18 a share, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Carlyle Group led a rescue of the U.S. East Coast's biggest refinery, then owned by Sunoco Inc, which had slated it for closure.

BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Additional managers are Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Jefferies and J.P. Morgan.

The 335,000-barrel-a-day plant is making money once again thanks in large part to a newly constructed rail terminal, which receives six miles of oil-laden rail cars daily from North Dakota's Bakken oil fields.

(Story corrects previous owner of the refinery to Sunoco Inc, not Valero Energy Corp in paragraph 4. )

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Bill Rigby)