A child peeks from around the corner of a wood shelter in the makeshift camp called the 'New Jungle' as unseasonably cool temperatures arrive in Calais, northern France, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants walk on the road close to the 'New Jungle' in Calais, France, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS The delivery of shipping containers converted to shelters for migrants in Calais has been pushed back a month to early next year, the firm supplying them told Reuters on Friday.

The "jungle" - a squalid camp outside the town on France's northern coast - is believed to host some 4,500 migrants from poor or strifetorn countries, most of whom hope to reach Britain.

Medical charities Medecins du Monde and Secours Catholique brought a lawsuit to demand improvements in conditions in the jungle earlier this year.

France announced plans in August to build shelters for as many as 1,500 migrants by year-end. A further 1,500 may be provided at a later stage if the first section meets expectations.

"We were initially planning to start deliveries on Dec. 7 but the land there is sand and was not properly ready so the operation has been delayed," said Antoine Houdebine, a director of Logistics Solutions, adding deliveries from his company's Brittany site would start on Jan. 7 instead.

A spokesman for the Pas-de-Calais region said there could be a delay as some migrants had to be displaced.

"These are important works ... they take place within a difficult context and are subject to weather conditions," he said.

On Nov. 2, a French court ordered authorities to identify unaccompanied minors in the camp and build toilets and water standpipes.

(Editing by Andrew Roche)