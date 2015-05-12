LONDON Banks will need to meet tougher capital rules early to restore public trust in the sector's health, a top European Union regulator said on Tuesday.

Some banks in Europe have a stock market values less than the sum of their assets, seen as an indication by regulators of a lack of confidence in the capital buffers they hold.

Isabelle Vaillant, director of regulation at the European Banking Authority (EBA), said the EU watchdog will crack down on bank capital on several fronts in the year ahead.

Flexibility in the rules will severely curbed, the way banks calculate capital buffers scrutinized, comprehensive stress tests will be repeated and issuance of fresh capital harmonized across the 28-country bloc.

Europe is introducing a globally agreed set of capital rules known as Basel III to apply lessons from the financial crisis of 2007-09, when taxpayers had to bail out a series of lenders.

The rules are being phased in through to 2019 and will end the bulk of the waivers from capital rules some national supervisors allow, which have made it harder for investors to compare banks.

"For the investors it makes a difference, sometimes a critical difference," Vaillant told the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit in London.

Early compliance with new rules would help solve this.

"We push for this higher pace and adhesion to Basel as quickly as possible," she said.

The European Central Bank, which has replaced sometimes protective national regulators in overseeing the euro zone's top 120 lenders, will review these waivers in its day-to-day supervision, Vaillant said.

"It's really important for them now to square this issue. It will be their job to reduce them."

POLICY SHIFT

The EBA also wants to end wide differences in the way banks use their own computer models to tot up risks on their books, to determine the amount of capital they should hold against shocks.

Some hawkish regulators have called for these models to be ditched but Vaillant said Europe believes they could be kept if repaired.

Repair, however, would need to take into account the shift among policymakers from bumping up capital levels to encouraging economic growth, meaning it would be hard to radically alter them to require far more capital.

"We are at this juncture where it will be more difficult to be the one saying please be more prudent and push for higher cost," Vaillant said.

The EBA will scrutinize capital in other ways too.

In coming months it will zoom in on the quality of capital banks raise to supplement core buffers. "We are thinking of preparing harmonized templates for issuances of banks which they could use safely, which means if you use this you have no problems," Vaillant said

Draft templates could be ready in 2016.

The EBA will also stress-test banks again in 2016 after taking a breather this year following the intensive combination of tests and asset quality review (AQR) in 2014.

Vaillant said some form of asset review would accompany next year's test to ensure the exercise is based on accurate data.

"The AQR, I think, will be a repeated exercise. We need to bring an enhanced harmonization on how it is done," she said. "That's clear to the market also."

(Editing by David Holmes)