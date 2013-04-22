European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn attends a debate on the situation in Cyprus at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

UNITED NATIONS Japan's massive monetary policy stimulus may represent the sharpest weapon in Tokyo's arsenal to boost its economy and reverse deflationary pressures, however more focused weapons are needed, one top European Union official said on Monday.

Japan's monetary moves are well understood, European Union Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a United Nations conference on the global economy.

"On the other hand, talking about the arrows that Japan has, some of the arrows are less developed than the monetary policy arrow. Therefore, both the structural reforms to enhance growth potential and a credible long-term fiscal plan are still necessary, still to be expected," Rehn said.

"I say, by the way of being deliberate, (Japan needs) a long-term plan of fiscal adjustment, because for them it is going to be rather a long- than medium-term taking into account the very heavy debt burden that Japan is facing," he added.

Last week the Group of 20 club of advanced and emerging economies accepted that Japan's $1.4 trillion monetary stimulus plan for igniting faster economic growth was not aimed specifically at weakening the yen in order to boost its export-driven economy.

The BOJ is not alone in flooding its economy with cheap funds to try to boost borrowing and spending. The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and, to some extent, the European Central Bank have as well.

Economic growth in the European Union itself is only going to return slowly in the second half of the year, Rehn told investors at a conference earlier in New York.

The euro area economy is expected to contract by 0.2 percent in 2013 before rebounding with a 1 percent growth rate in 2014, according to the latest estimate from the International Monetary Fund. In contrast, the U.S. economy is expected to grow 2 percent this year and 3 percent in 2014.

Rehn pointed to frontloaded fiscal austerity in 2010 and 2011 for establishing credibility with its reforms and that the ECB's measures are now bearing some fruit.

"That is why we can afford to have a smoother path of fiscal assessments on the condition that the member states indeed continue the reforms that will improve public finances over the medium term," he said.

