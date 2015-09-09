NEW YORK Reis Inc, a commercial real estate data provider, on Wednesday sued Armada Analytics Inc, accusing it of downloading at least 1,562 reports over three years from its proprietary subscription database without paying for them.

Armada, a commercial real estate services provider specializing in mortgage debt, was accused of misappropriating login credentials to access Reis' database online, and continuing to obtain reports through Reis subscribers after payment was demanded.

In its complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Reis accused Armada of violating the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, as well as theft and misappropriation.

The lawsuit seeks $629,010, representing the value of the 1,562 reports allegedly downloaded without permission from February 2011 to March 2014, plus punitive damages.

Armada is based in Greenville, South Carolina, and is privately held. It did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reis is based in New York.

The case is Reis Inc et al v. Armada Analytics Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-07097.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)