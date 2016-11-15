Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, poses for photographers before addressing the annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai in this file photo dated August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

MUMBAI India's Reliance Group, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, has partnered with Cisco Jasper to launch a venture to provide enterprises with internet of things solutions in the country, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

Internet of Things, commonly called IoT, is an emerging technology which provides seamless interaction between devices embedded with electronics such as television sets, refrigerators, and automobiles.

Cisco Jasper is a U.S.-based company that specializes in IoT.

The new venture between the two companies will be called UNLIMIT, the statement said.

