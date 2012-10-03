Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS.N) said it bought privately held Sunbelt Steel Texas LLC, a distributor of special alloy steel bar and heavy-wall tubing products to the oil and gas industry.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sunbelt, founded in 1986, had net sales of $48 million in the 12 months ended December 31, 2011.

Reliance said the current management of Houston-based Sunbelt will remain in place, with Michael Kowalski as president.

Reliance Chief Executive David Hannah said the acquisition will enhance the company's exposure to the high-end energy market, serving customers across multiple oil and gas well drilling types.

Shares of Reliance were marginally up at $51.69 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)