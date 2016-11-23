An image of Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians is seen as a Mariachi looks on during a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Shadows of Mariachi are seen as the play during a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians in Mexico City, Mexico November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Mariachis play music during a service to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians in Mexico City, Mexico November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A mariachi plays a guitar at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians in Mexico City, Mexico November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A mariachi child fixes his hat during a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians in Mexico City, Mexico November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Mariachis play music during a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians in Mexico City, Mexico November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An image of baby Jesus dressed up as mariachi is seen at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians in Mexico City, Mexico November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A mariachi takes pictures with a mobile phone at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians in Mexico City, Mexico November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A child plays the guitar with a Mariachi band during a service to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians in Mexico City, Mexico November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A group of mariachis poses for a photo during the celebration of Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians in Mexico City, Mexico November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An image of baby Jesus dressed up as mariachi plays is seen at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians in Mexico City, Mexico November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY Hundreds of mariachi folk musicians filled the streets of Mexico City on Tuesday to celebrate and serenade the feast day of Cecilia, the patron saint of music.

Clad in their traditional cropped jackets and wide sombreros, the mariachi guitarists, trumpeters and violinists played songs and marched in procession to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

For years, Mexico City's mariachis have gathered to honor Saint Cecilia's feast day on Nov 22. Cecilia was an early Roman martyr who is often represented in art by a harp.

(Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston)