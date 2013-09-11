The Renault automaker company logo is displayed outside a car dealership in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, March 1,2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS French carmaker Renault is set to partner Bollore to boost its presence in electric cars, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The partnership would apply to the use of charging stations and batteries, Le Figaro said, without citing its sources.

Renault, which currently buys lithium batteries from South Korea's LG Chem, might also design a vehicle using Bollore's lithium-metal-polymer technology, the paper added.

Renault and Bollore declined to comment.

The Bollore family firm is behind Autolib, the electric car-sharing scheme that has won 100,000 clients since it was launched in Paris in late 2011.

(Reporting by Natalie Huet and Benjamin Mallet; editing by David Evans)