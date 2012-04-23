BEIJING Renault (RENA.PA) and China's Dongfeng Motor Group (0489.HK) have signed a framework agreement on a joint venture, a senior Renault executive confirmed on Monday, a step towards the French automaker's goal of assembling cars in the world's biggest auto market.

The joint venture factory with China's no.-2 automaker would have annual capacity of 200,000-300,000 cars, Katsumi Nakamura, Renault's director of China business operations, told reporters at the Beijing auto show.

"We signed a memorandum of understanding in March," Nakamura said, adding the two sides still have to reach a final agreement before submitting the plan for official approval. He offered no timeframe for when production might start.

"We're going to start with one vehicle at a smaller capacity and build up" to the eventual full capacity production, he said.

According to sources, the deal would include plans for joint production of vehicles including an electric car and an SUV.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Ken Wills)