The Renault automaker company logo is displayed outside a car dealership in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, March 1,2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS Renault (RENA.PA) named two internal executives to jointly assume the duties of Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares, who stepped down abruptly last month.

The creation of the two posts was announced last week, effectively splitting the job of the departing No. 2, who left after going public with his ambition to lead a U.S. carmaker.

Thierry Bollore, appointed chief competitive officer, and Jerome Stoll, named chief performance officer, will report to Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn.

"The aim is threefold: to accelerate and expand our ongoing progress, to ensure performance at group level and to give the regions more responsibility," Ghosn said in a statement, referring to the changes in management structure.

Bollore, already executive vice president for manufacturing and supply chain, will continue to oversee those areas as he takes charge of product development and competitiveness.

Stoll, currently executive vice president for sales and marketing, will also be tasked with delivering on Renault's revenue, market share and sales profitability targets.

Both are members of Renault's group executive committee.

Tavares, appointed in 2011 to head Renault's day-to-day operations as Ghosn's lieutenant, had shocked colleagues by saying in an interview last month that he was seeking a CEO job elsewhere.

In an August 14 interview with Bloomberg, Tavares said he had "the energy and appetite for a No. 1 position" but was unlikely to succeed Ghosn, 59, any time soon.

"My experience would be good for any car company," he was quoted as saying. "Why not GM? I would be honored to lead a company like GM (GM.N)."

His exit marks the second departure by a Ghosn lieutenant in as many years after his predecessor, Patrick Pelata, was ousted over his role in the wrongful dismissal of three executives falsely accused of selling company secrets.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)