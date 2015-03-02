Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona March 2, 2015. Ninety thousand executives, marketers and reporters gather in Barcelona this week for the telecom operators Mobile World... REUTERS/Albert Gea (SPAIN - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS TELECOMS TRANSPORT)

BARCELONA The global car market is on course to achieve growth this year of 2 percent, Renault-Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn told Reuters on Monday, confirming an earlier estimate.

"I think for 2015, we said the market is going to be in a moderate growth - 2 percent," Ghosn said in an interview on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

"We didn't change our opinion: We have some good news, we have some bad news, but they all compensate each other so we are still on a trend of 2 percent," he said referring to the company as a whole.

Even though growth in Asia is expected to help offset a sharp fall in Russia, that rate would mark a slowdown from 2014 when the global car market saw growth of about 3.5 percent.

(Reporting by Eric Auchard and Leila Abboud; writing by Leigh Thomas)